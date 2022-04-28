2022 April 28 11:56

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil

Image source: Nizhny Novgorod Government new hydrofoil will be used for passenger transportation in the Volga river basin

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) has launched the 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil, says press center of the Nizhny Novgorod Government.

The new hydrofoil will be used for passenger transportation in the Volga river basin.

Sergey Italyantsev, Director General of Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, commented: “Our region actively develops both passenger transportation and tourist routes involving the Valdays. The region has purchased four hydrofoils for both municipal and regional routes,” he said.

The lead ship of Valdai 45R design was launched in 2017. It was built under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields in 2013−2030”.

Valdai 45R hydrofoil is intended for transportation of passengers along inland water ways in daytime.

AO Alekseev`s Design Bureau has been building high-speed civil, dual-purpose and military vehicles based on various hydrodynamic principles for more than 65 years. These are hovercraft and hydrofoils, air cavity craft and gliding boats with different bottom configuration, multipurpose platforms and ekranoplanes. More than 8,000 passenger ships and boats have been built to the design of Alekseev`s Bureau to date. They are in operation in 35 countries worldwide.

