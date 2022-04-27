2022 April 27 13:44

Tallink Grupp sells cargo vessel Sea Wind and reorganises cargo vessel operations on Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes

Tallink Grupp has announced to the stock exchange that its subsidiary Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd has concluded an agreement for the sale of the company’s cargo vessel Sea Wind. Sea Wind has been operating on the Muuga-Vuosaari route but will discontinue operations on the Baltic Sea following the sale, according to the company's release. The vessel delivered to the new owners at Paljassaare Harbour in Tallinn.

As a result of the sale, Tallink Grupp has reorganised its cargo operations on the Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes, with effect from 19 April. The company’s vessel Regal Star will now operate on the Muuga-Vuosaari route in the former Sea Wind normal schedule. The company’s vessel Sailor will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route with extra departures.



The vessel Sea Wind was built in 1972 at the Helsingør Skipsværft shipyard in Helsingör, Denmark. The vessel operated between Sweden and Finland for a quarter of a century. It started operating under the Estonian flag in 2015 and has been operating firstly on the Tallinn-Vuosaari route and later on the Muuga-Vuosaari route since then.

The vessel’s last departure on the Muuga-Vuosaari route took place on Monday, 18 April 2022 after which the vessel moved to Paljassaare Harbour in Tallinn on Tuesday, 19 April to wait for transfer to new owners.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.