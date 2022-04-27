  • Home
  • News
  • duisport Group container turnoverup up by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU in the 2021 financial year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 27 11:56

    duisport Group container turnoverup up by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU in the 2021 financial year

    The duisport Group continued to perform successfully in the second year of the Covid pandemic, according to the company's release. Although the 2021 financial year was strongly shaped by the effects and restrictions surrounding the third and fourth waves of the pandemic as well as globally disrupted logistics chains and a massive shortage of raw materials and preliminary products, duisport’s broadly positioned business model delivered a convincing performance with clearly noticeable resilience. Against this background, the increase in earnings of more than 33 percent with an increase in sales of almost 19 percent is all the more impressive.

    At EUR 346.8 million, the duisport Group’s sales in 2021 were significantly above the previous year’s figure of EUR 291.7 million – an increase of 18.9 percent. This also clearly exceeded the forecast of EUR 315 million. As a result of the increased sales, the EBITDA improved to EUR 54.6 million (2020: EUR 44.3 million). The result before taxes is EUR 29.5 million, which is thus above the previous year’s value of EUR 22.3 million. The annual net profit after tax grew by 33.1 percent from EUR 14.2 million to EUR 18.9 million.

    In the 2021 financial year, container turnover rose again slightly by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU (previous year: 4.2 million).

    Last year, the duisport Group handled a total of 58.2 million tons of goods by ship, rail and truck. All the ports of Duisburg together handled a total of 111.1 million tons (previous year: 110.4 million tons).

    In the Infrastructure and Superstructure business segment, the duisport Group generated revenues of EUR 55.6 million, therefore exceeding the same level of the previous year (2020: EUR 53.6 million). This is attributable to new leases as well as lease revisions.

    In the area of Logistics Services, sales increased by an impressive 35 percent to EUR 116.7 million (2020: EUR 86.4 million). The decisive factors for this development include further significant increases in the forwarding services of duisport agency GmbH, the expansion of activities in Poland, and the expansion of the project business of duisport consult GmbH.

    The Packing Logistics business segment achieved a sales volume of EUR 94.6 million in 2021, having generated revenues of EUR 86.4 million in the previous year. However, the pre-Covid level of EUR 102.0 million from 2019 has not yet been regained.

    Contract Logistics generated sales revenues of EUR 29.5 million (2020: EUR 33.8 million). The drop is primarily associated with the expiry of the contract with a long-standing major customer at the end of 2020. However, new activities were able to partially compensate for this.

    In addition, the duisport Group generated miscellaneous sales in the amount of EUR 18.1 million (2020: EUR 1.5 million), primarily resulting from the sale of a building.

    In the second year of the pandemic, duisport again increased its spending on property, plant and equipment and financial investments, investing a solid EUR 42 million (2020: EUR 38.6 million). On top of this, EUR 14.1 million was invested in maintenance work on the infra- and superstructure of the Port of Duisburg. A total of EUR 56.6 million was thus invested in increasing the performance of duisport in 2021.

    Goods traffic with China also continued to develop favorably. In 2021, over 2,800 shipments were handled via the New Silk Road, which corresponds to an increase of twelve percent. The TEU volume, which had skyrocketed in 2020, not only continued at a very stable level in 2021, but actually rose by 26 percent. This was in no small part due to improved utilization of the trains in both directions. On average, there were around 60 arrivals and departures per week in Duisburg, with over 70 at peak times.

    So far, trains arriving in Duisburg from China via Russia, Belarus and Poland via the New Silk Road have largely been running on schedule. Yet some customers have reduced their bookings or switched shipments to maritime transport. A reliable prediction regarding further developments cannot be made at present. In general, train transports to and from China are an important and, so far, growing business area of the duisport Group, but they are also only a sub-segment.

    The Supervisory Board and the shareholders decided in March of this year to terminate all business activities in Belarus. duisport will withdraw from both the minority interest (0.59 percent) in the international development company of the Great Stone Industrial and Logistics Park and the shareholding in Eurasian Rail Gateway CJCS (38.9 percent), which has planned the construction and operation of a bimodal terminal. A representative office in Minsk has already been closed.

    The duisport Group continued to hold investments in a variety of operating companies at home and abroad in 2021, including in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, and China. In 2021, Duisburger Hafen AG acquired a shareholding in the Port of Trieste. This way, the duisport Group will strengthen its presence there and will benefit in future from the flow of goods from the Mediterranean region to Europe.

Другие новости по темам: duisport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 27

15:32 Maersk registers 33% growth in exports out of the Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022
14:50 Another stage of Akkuyu NPP onshore facilities construction completed
14:03 Wärtsilä launches new medium-speed marine engine
13:44 Tallink Grupp sells cargo vessel Sea Wind and reorganises cargo vessel operations on Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes
13:26 Keppel Corporation signs definitive agreements in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
13:01 Oboronlogistics: sea transportation traditionally shows great positive dynamics
11:56 duisport Group container turnoverup up by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU in the 2021 financial year
11:00 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
10:37 Marine Recruiting Agency LLC announces launching of navigation course
10:15 Georgia Ports Authority orders a fleet of 22 Konecranes container cranes
10:02 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:45 Ocean Network Express expects the reefer yard situation in Shanghai to start getting better
09:28 Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin
09:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Apr 27

2022 April 26

18:00 First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
17:36 Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd to equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices
16:20 Chevron Marine Lubricants successfully completes testing of new marine cylinder oil meeting MAN ES’ Category II requirements
15:54 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service
15:30 The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto
14:36 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
14:32 A.P. Møller - Mærsk issues trading update for Q1 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
14:02 DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park
13:02 The Port of Gothenburg is ready for methanol bunkering ship-to-ship
12:48 Expenses of companies with fishing areas within the Azov Sea to be partially offset
12:13 Survitec’s Seahaven completes Lloyd’s Register type approval testing
11:35 Nornickel and Rosatom sign cooperation agreement
11:03 Busan Port Authority implements the LNG fuel conversion project for diesel yard tractors in 2022
10:31 LR launches landmark maritime AI report and readiness assessment tool
10:09 “K” Line Wind Service is granted for Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification by ClassNK
09:50 BPA starts the establishment of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port
09:39 Crude oil futures rise after a three-day long decrease
09:16 Marine Recruiting Agency increased the number of trainees under additional training programmes
08:53 MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26

2022 April 25

18:32 Hapag-Lloyd launches new AT3 service between North Europe and North America
18:07 Wärtsilä launches Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System
17:52 Sanctions impede proper discharge of SCF obligations
17:39 Sanmar Shipyards choose MAN 175D for new Svitzer TRAnsverse tug design
17:23 United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
16:44 APM Terminals Mumbai launches a rail service for empty container repositioning
15:55 Ecological justification of container handling at Troitsa Bay Seaport approved by Rosrybolovstvo
15:14 The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its interim financial results
14:46 Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter
14:26 Xinhua: China remains the world's leading shipbuilder in Q1 2022
14:04 New Management Board of KN starts its four-year term of office
13:51 TES announces LNG open season at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub
12:40 Onshore power milestone reached at Port of Kapellskär
12:32 Allocations for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk basin to make RUB 11.5 billion by 2024
11:25 China ports container volume rises 2.4% from January to March of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in April 2022
11:07 Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation join forces in fleet decarbonisation programme
11:05 New term of Saimaa Canal Commission starts
10:58 ABS awards Aramco the Middle East’s first notation recognizing infectious disease mitigation
10:41 SPM-3 resumes operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:39 Vadim Vorobyev appointed as temporary individual executive body – President of PJSC LUKOIL
09:13 Crude oil futures decrease as demand is expected to reduce
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Bunker market on Apr 25

2022 April 24

14:52 Royal Bodewes builds cement carrier for Asian Shipping company U-MING Marine Transport Corporation
13:04 Adani acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
12:17 Siem Offshore secures contract for OSCV Siem Spearfish
11:38 Tidewater announces completion of Swire Pacific Limited's SPO acquisition