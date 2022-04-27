2022 April 27 09:45

Ocean Network Express expects the reefer yard situation in Shanghai to start getting better

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in Shanghai and restrictions that imposed to curb the spread of the virus have impacted the terminal and its operations, according to ONE's release.

Whilst the situation persists, the terminals are working tirelessly to improve the situation, and ONE expects the reefer yard situation to start getting better, though the trucking and labor shortages remain a challenge.

ONE provides follow measurement flexibly to assist the clients for the cases affected by the COVID-19 disruption in Shanghai:

1. Free change of destination administration Fee (COD) on dry and reefer import cargo into Shanghai. Operational cost such as restowing and applying the freight difference is still applicable.

2. Free Cancellation Fee for the cancelled ONE QUOTE shipments exported from Shanghai.

3. Free B/L Amendment Fee, Telex Release Fee, 3rd Place B/L Release & 3rd Place Payment Fee on export dry and reefer cargo from Shanghai.

4. Stop import detention clocks for import dry and reefer cargo into Shanghai for the affected cases

5. For import reefer cargo, which you do not contact us to arrange change of destination (COD) or remain on board (ROB). ONE provides T/S hub service with the charge of USD 100 per unit per day, whereby ONE will assist to hold container at a transshipment port and deliver it to Shanghai once the situation permits.