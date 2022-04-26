2022 April 26 11:03

Busan Port Authority implements the LNG fuel conversion project for diesel yard tractors in 2022

Busan Port Authority stated that it would implement a project to convert yard tractor (YT) fuel from diesel to LNG in 2022.



YTs are unloading and transporting equipment at Busan Port's container terminals. The port has 684 of them, taking the highest portion (49%) of all cargo handling equipment.



Accordingly, BPA converted YT fuel to LNG for 66% (451) of 684 YTs and installed diesel particulate filters (DPF) for 12% to reduce fine dust emissions.



BPA will open a call for contractors for the project this month and select one by next month to complete the project by the year. LNG conversion cost per YT is 5.1 million won, and 50% of the cost will be paid by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and BPA to lighten the contractor's burden, promoting rapid conversion to green equipment.





