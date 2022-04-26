2022 April 26 10:09

“K” Line Wind Service is granted for Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification by ClassNK

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd., a joint venture company between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., is granted for Class C Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification for organizations by ClassNK, according to the company's release.

ClassNK offers its third-party Innovation Endorsement "Provider Certification", which supports innovative initiatives, to companies and organizations. As companies pursue ESG-oriented management and SDGs, ClassNK conducts the third-party certification on the initiatives to transform their own business methods and organizations in order to establish the sustainable and competitive business.

There are three categories of certification available to companies according to their innovation activity stage.

Certification Presentation on April 19th, 2022 Offshore Wind development is recognized as one of the most important items for Japan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and in order to contribute to its development in Japanese ocean, “K” Line Wind Service has been established as a business platform of “K” Line group for any vessel and transportation business around Offshore Wind projects in Japan.

“K” Line Wind Service is established with mission to contribute to the development of offshore wind as well as marine industry in Japan through the activities such as the program of “Mass- production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation” adopted by Green Innovation Fund run by NEDO.