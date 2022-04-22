2022 April 22 17:16

Hapag-Lloyd starts new service between the Mediterranean and the US

Available from mid-May 2022, Hapag-Lloyd's brand-new Turkey East Coast Express (TEX) service will offer weekly calls to match market demands towards major ports in Turkey and the US East Coast, according to the company's release.

The enhanced connection will directly link Mersin, Izmit, and Aliaga with New York, Norfolk, and Savannah. Tangier will offer westbound and eastbound calls.

The weekly rotation will have the following structure:

Mersin – Izmit – Aliaga – Tangier – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Tangier – Mersin