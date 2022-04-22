2022 April 22 15:44

2021 revenues of Atomenergomash rose by 28%, backlog of orders by 15%

Shipbuilding accounted for the major contribution into the company’s order portfolio in 2021

Atomenergomash, ROSATOM’s mechanical engineering division, says its revenue in 2021 rose by 28% to RUB 106 billion (versus RUB 82.9 billion in 2020). The company’s backlog of orders for a decade-long period rose by 15% to RUB 987.7 billion (versus RUB 850.5 billion in 2020).

Shipbuilding accounted for the major contribution into the company’s order portfolio in 2021. Atomenergomash signed a contract for supply of four floating nuclear-powered energy units for Baimskaya zone in Chukotka. It is the world’s first project on industrial cluster electrification through involvement of floating NPPs.

In 2021, Atomenergomash completed the construction of the Europe’s first test rig intended for equipment of medium- and large-scale LNG plants. The commissioning permit for the system installed at the NIIEFA site in St. Petersburg, has been granted. The project was implemented in accordance with the decree of the Russian government.

Atomenergomash is also Russia’s only manufacturer of LNG pumps. Earlier, Atomenergomash mastered the manufacturing of medium coil-wound LNG heat exchangers.