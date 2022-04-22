2022 April 22 13:23

ASRY signs a MoU with Greek American ONEX Shipyards

Arab Ship Shipbuilding and repair Yard (ASRY) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ONEX Shipyards Greece with the aim to jointly collaborate on knowledge and experience sharing in the sector of maritime repair, technology, optimization, modernization and to explore future business opportunities, according to the company's release.

Following that, Mr. Mazen Matar, Managing Director and Board Member of ASRY, signed the MoU on behalf of ASRY with his counterpart Mr. Panos Xenokostas, President and CEO of ONEX Group signing the MoU on behalf of ONEX Shipyards.

Worth mentioning is that the ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group, headquartered in New York, was established in 2004 and offers a diversified portfolio of activities in strategic business sectors such as Shipbuilding, Ship Repairing, Homeland Security, Defense, Aviation, Maritime, ICT, IoT, Energy and more, with global partnerships and customers.