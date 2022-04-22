2022 April 22 11:31

Nikkiso set to expand its presence in Russia

Image source: Nikkiso any specializes in production of equipment for bunkering of ships with hydrogen

Japanese company Nikkiso, which supplied the world's first liquid hydrogen (LH2) bunkering facility last year, is going to expand its presence in Russia despite sanctions, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Nikkiso representative Roman Romanov as saying at National Oil and Gas Forum 2022.



“Last year, Nikkiso was the first company in the world to supply a facility for bunkering of seagoing ships with hydrogen. Besides, we manufacture fuel systems for preparation, storage and use of hydrogen fuel for ships,” said Roman Romanov.



According to the speaker, the company manufactures its own equipment for various phases of hydrogen related operations, from liquefaction to consumption. It is focused on the market of land and seaborne transport and plans strengthening of its presence in Russia despite the policy of sanctions.



However, Roman Romanov emphasized that further construction of facilities for bunkering of whips with hydrogen fuel is the issue of prospects.



“It is early to consider it as the established market. We are ready to implement yet another project on manufacture of hydrogen bunkering facility for seagoing ships but that depends on this trend development rates rather than on the company,” he added.