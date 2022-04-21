2022 April 21 17:52

Wärtsilä invests in Marindows to support shipping decarbonisation efforts in Japan

Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, has completed an investment in Marindows, a Japanese company delivering an open digital platform for Japan’s marine industry, according to the company's release. Both Marindows and Wärtsilä Voyage share a common vision of digitalisation as a means to accelerating decarbonisation and efficiency in the global marine industry, making them a perfect fit for collaboration. The move will also serve to strengthen Wärtsilä Voyage’s commitment to the Japanese market.

Together, Marindows and Wärtsilä Voyage will be creating significant value for the Japanese market through their collaboration, which will include the areas of vessel optimization and autonomy. Safer, greener and more efficient operations are some of the benefits both companies set to bring to the market by reinforcing synergies and leveraging a digital ecosystem of applications that run on board and ashore.

Founded in March 2021, Marindows focuses on the development of a marine digital platform, linking edge computing onboard ships with cloud services and shore-based applications to provide a range of maritime specific services to both seafarers and vessel operators. Its disruptive approach to digitalisation is a perfect fit for Wärtsilä Voyage’s digital portfolio, which includes innovative technology solutions to reduce carbon emissions and enhance autonomous shipping. Together, this collaboration will create great value and help the Japanese market decarbonise and move towards autonomy.



