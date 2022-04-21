2022 April 21 10:12

GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in March 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these LNG carriers,with a total LNG tank capacity of 200,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT NO96 membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled during the last quarter of 2025.