    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The customers are suggested to name one of their ships after Nikolay Zharkov, Ex-Director of the shipyard

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 on 20 April 2022. The ship was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

    Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, is going to suggest that the customers name one of their ships after Nikolay Zharkov, Ex-Director of the shipyard.

    “The contribution of Nikolay Sergeyevich into creation of the nuclear-powered fleet and development of civil shipbuilding in Russia can hardly be overestimated. Under his leadership the shipyard turned into a well known company able to implement the most challenging tasks such as construction of lead ships of new designs,” he emphasized.

    Following the launching the ship will be outfitted and sent for sea trials before delivery to the customer.

    Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    Hero of Labor Nikolay Zharkov devoted 57 years of his life to Krasnoye Sormovo including 34 years when he was the head of the shipyard. Under his leadership, the company built 105 submarines including 26 with nuclear power units, as well as 25 deep-water rescue and work vehicles.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

