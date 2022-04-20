2022 April 20 17:40

Keppel O&M delivers the first dual-fuel dredger in Singapore

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has delivered the first dual-fuel Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) built in Singapore to Van Oord with no loss-time incidents, according to the company's release.

Named Vox Ariane, the high-specification dredger has a hopper capacity of 10,500 cubic meters and can run on LNG. It is the sixth dredger built by Keppel O&M, and the first to be delivered to Van Oord. Keppel O&M is also currently building two more identical dredgers for Van Oord, named Vox Apolonia and Vox Alexia.



Built to the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Tier III regulations, the Dutch flagged Vox Ariane includes several features that considerably reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. It is also equipped with innovative and sustainable systems and has obtained the Green Passport and Clean Ship Notation by Bureau Veritas.



The state-of-the-art Vox Ariane is equipped with a high degree of automation for its marine and dredging systems, as well as an onboard data acquisition and integrated control system to enhance efficiency and operational cost savings. The TSHD has one suction pipe with submerged e-driven dredge pump, two shore discharge dredge pumps, five bottom doors, a total installed power of 14,500 kW, and is able to accommodate 22 persons.



