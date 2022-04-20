  • Home
  • News
  • Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 20 14:22

    Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022

    Dublin Port Company has today reported trading figures for the first quarter of 2022, according to the company's release.

    Against the background of a large decline in Q1 2021 because of Brexit (15.2%), Dublin Port’s volumes recovered strongly in Q1 2022 with growth of 13.7% to 8.9 million gross tonnes compared to same period in 2021:
     Imports from January to March grew by +14.2% to 5.4 million gross tonnes.
     Exports also grew, by 12.8% to 3.5 million gross tonnes.

    Unitised trade (Ro-Ro and Lo-Lo) accounted for 82% of all cargo volumes in the quarter and the number of trailers and containers combined increased by +13.3% to 363,000 units. Within this, there was a strong recovery in RoRo with growth of 22.9% to 250,000 units. This was partly offset by a decrease in LoLo of -3.5% to 112,000 units (equivalent to 202,000 TEU).

    While overall unitised volumes grew to 363,000 units, trends were very different geographically:
     Ro-Ro and Lo-Lo to and from ports in the Cherbourg to Rotterdam range increased by +1.8% to 152,000 units
     Unitised volumes (mainly Ro-Ro) to and from the GB ports of Holyhead, Liverpool and Heysham grew by 23.0% to 192,000 units
     Ro-Ro and Lo-Lo with other EU ports and with non-EU ports in the Mediterranean increased by +26.4% to 19,000 units.

    Elsewhere in Dublin Port’s unitised trades, imports of new trade vehicles declined by 8.0% to 25,000 units as land constraints continue to impact the port’s transit storage capacity.

    Bulk Liquid imports of petroleum products returned to the pre-pandemic record levels of 2019 with strong growth of +20.2% to 1.1 million tonnes emphasising Dublin Port’s importance as a national energy hub.

    Bulk Solids (including agrifeed products, ore concentrates and cement products) finished the quarter +8.0% ahead at 0.6 million tonnes.

    Outside of Dublin Port’s cargo business, passenger and tourism volumes have partially recovered post-pandemic. Passenger numbers on ferries (including HGV drivers) increased by more than 150% to 209,000 while tourist vehicles more than doubled to 58,000 (+238%).

    However, both passenger numbers (-23%) and tourist vehicle volumes (-29%) remain significantly behind their pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Другие новости по темам: Dublin Port  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull
18:03 Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
18:02 Two MOUs signed for French and Emirati projects to produce green fuel in the SCZone
17:40 Keppel O&M delivers the first dual-fuel dredger in Singapore
17:32 Russian Railways’ proposals on changing the profile of Far East ports submitted to RF Ministry of Transport
17:20 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg jointly set up network of medium-sized European ports
17:06 Port of Antwerp total throughput down 1.5% to 58.3 million metric tonnes in Q1 2022
16:51 The NYK Group takes delivery of third methanol-fueled chemical tanker
16:28 CMA CGM to enhance its Indian Ocean coverage with IO Feeder 3
15:36 TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
14:57 Restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Vysotsk port
14:22 Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022
13:58 Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in navigation season 2022
13:02 Solstad Offshore announces multiple PSV and AHTS contracts
12:49 Federally owned passenger terminal of Murmansk seaport to be handed over to Murmansk Region
12:15 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Convincer
11:55 DSV significantly expands activities in North Sea Port
11:51 RosGeo: focus of geological exploration shifts from offshore projects to land ones
10:32 Dredging phase completed at construction site of Pionersky terminal
10:29 ÖBB Rail Cargo Group steps up its freight transport to Belgium and Scandinavia
10:09 Jan De Nul to install Greenlink Interconnector between Ireland and UK
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:23 Equinor presents its first Energy transition plan
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices set to dip on Apr 20

2022 April 19

18:38 Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete
18:18 PIL enhances connectivity within and beyond Asia with new Singapore Surabaya Express
18:08 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line almost doubled its turnover in March 2022
17:34 NOC declares a state of force majeure on oil fields, Brega and Zueitina ports
17:29 Central Bank of Russia allows using foreign currency revenues for covering expenses of fishing ships
17:06 MOL Group and Trafigura Group sign a MOU to establish a biodiesel fuel supply system and conducts a successful sea trial
16:20 NYK and Sanyo Kaiji start Japan's first ship-to-ship biofuel supply trial for tugboats
16:00 Bloomberg: Denmark to hike gas output to help Europe reduce Russia supply
15:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2022 fell by 8.9%
14:57 Global orderbook of container ships hits decade high
14:31 Sanmar Shipyards delivers a fifth powerful new tugboat to SAAM Towage
13:01 Austal Australia to build an additional two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy
12:48 Maritime Strategies International: The ordering of ships with dual-fuel LNG engines may have already peaked
12:13 DP World expands with Stuttgart-Rotterdam rail shuttle
11:24 Port Houston nears 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2022
10:56 Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia
10:55 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports in 3M’2022 fell by 2%
10:32 Draft area plan for construction of railway approaches to port Bronka approved
10:01 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:46 New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21
09:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 19

2022 April 18

18:07 MOL establishes 'MOL Sustainability Plan'
17:56 Perm Shipyard to build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow
17:33 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation adds eight new partners
17:00 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
16:39 Containership Ever Forward successfully refloated in Chesapeake Bay
15:59 RF Government to allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East
14:52 Nikkei: Japan's JERA weighs expanding LNG business to China
13:55 Yakutia to take over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard
13:23 Contships hits 50 acquisitions mark with Vega container ship
12:14 CPC: Single point moorings removed from service flushed for further repairs
10:53 Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics
10:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 3M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
09:59 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study for ammonia/LCO2 carrier
09:42 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY