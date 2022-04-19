2022 April 19 18:08

Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line almost doubled its turnover in March 2022

In March 2022, the capacity of the line almost doubled: if in February about 60,000 tons of cargo were delivered through the line, then in March ferries transported more than 120,000 tons, 35,000 of which were delivered by the new ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to Oboronlogistics.



In April 2022, the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line reached its maximum carrying capacity. Since the beginning of April, ferries have already delivered to Kaliningrad 333 units of rolling equipment (about 4,000 tons of cargo), 745 wagons (about 45,000 tons of cargo), including metal structures (about 7,500 tons), cement (3,000 tons), fuels and lubricants (10,000 tons), food (2 000 tons) and other goods necessary for ensuring the vital activity of the Kaliningrad region.



As the operator of the line, Oboronlogistics LLC exercises constant control over the loading and schedule of the railway ferries Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky. The principle of one window operation has shown its effectiveness: cargo, wagons and rolling equipment are distributed to the nearest scheduled ferry, which helps to reduce delivery times and maximizes the use of the ferry fleet's transportation capabilities.



This year, the fourth railway ferry General Chernyakhovsky is expected to enter the line, the issue of entering the line of an additional bulk carrier of the RO-RO/LO-LO type is being worked out.



The Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line is the only transport artery between the Kaliningrad Region and the main territory of the country, allowing cargo to be delivered, bypassing the territory of limitrophs. In the conditions of new economic challenges and threats, the uninterrupted operation of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line is one of the priorities of Oboronlogistics LLC.