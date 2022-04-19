2022 April 19 17:34

NOC declares a state of force majeure on oil fields, Brega and Zueitina ports

The fourth wave of closures affects Brega crude and the National Oil Corporation declares a state of force majeure on the oil port of Brega



The National Oil Corporation (NOC) declares a state of force majeure on the Oil Port of Brega because it is impossible to implement its commitments towards the oil market, NOC said in a statement.



At a time when oil prices are recovering significantly due to increased global demand, which is being exploited by all producing countries to increase their oil revenues, the Libyan crude is being subjected to a wave of illegal closures, which will have serious damage to wells, reservoirs and surface equipment for the oil sector, as well as the loss of state treasury opportunities at prices that may not be repeated for decades to come.



The NOC warns that the shutdown of production at Sirte oil and gas production and manufacturing company, will have implications for the stability of the public electricity network, especially the eastern region, as most power plants feed on gas produced from the company's fields.



Previously, NOC has declared closures on Al-Feel and Al-Sharara oil fields, and Zueitina port.