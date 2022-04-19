2022 April 19 14:57

Global orderbook of container ships hits decade high



Image source: Xclusiv Shipbrokers

Meanwhile, the number of orders for construction of tankers and bulkers continues decreasing

Global portfolio of shipbuilding orders for container vessels has hit its decade high level, according to the analytical report of Xclusiv Shipbrokers.



According to the data used in the report, the global order portfolio numbering only 310 container ships in October 2020 has increased to 867 ships by April 2022. The demand for container ships should be attributed to high freight rates which surged during the pandemic period.



Meanwhile, the number of orders for construction of tankers and bulkers is at its decade low level due to uncertainty in the fuel market and low freight rates in the segment.



The situation in the shipbuilding market is aggravated by the lockdown in Shanghai, where authorities suspended operation of some shipyards.



