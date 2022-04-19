2022 April 19 12:13

DP World expands with Stuttgart-Rotterdam rail shuttle

By the middle of last month, DP World started its own rail service from Stuttgart via Germersheim to Rotterdam, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The train has a capacity of 100 TEU and covers the route twice per week. Germersheim is the largest hub in the DP World network, which currently comprises three terminals in Germany, four in Switzerland, two in Belgium, and three in the Alsace region in France.

The shuttle cargo is diverse, but given the destination Stuttgart it will not come as a surprise that automotive is part of it. According to Stehouwer, there is no doubt that DP World will be setting up more rail services in Europe.

In the Supply Chain Talks broadcast live from Stuttgart on 23 June, DP World will provide more information about its rail and barge service network between Rotterdam and the Stuttgart region.