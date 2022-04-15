2022 April 15 16:44

VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels for Norwind Offshore

VARD has announced that Norwind Offshore has declared options for the design and construction of the two additional Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) which was a part of the contracts released in October 2021, according to the company's release.

The new vessels are of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close cooperation with the customer. The CSOVs are scheduled for delivery in 1Q 2024 and 2Q 2025. The first vessel will be equipped and delivered by Vard Brattvaag in Norway. The hull will be built by Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.



Norwind Offshore has already two newbuildings under construction at VARD, in addition to the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) which are being converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).



The VARD 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-metre vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessels will be prepared for installation of battery solutions.

The CSOVs will have accommodation for 87 persons on board.

VARD’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.



The newbuildings will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System installed, - a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.

For control and monitoring of the vessels’ systems and overview of emissions, the newbuilding’s will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Alarm System (IAS), Power Management System (PMS), and Energy Management System (EMS).



Norwind Offshore is a ship owning company that offers specialized vessels designed for maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector.



