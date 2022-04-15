  • Home
  Port of Singapore throughput in 3M'2022 fell by 3.7% YoY
  2022 April 15

    Port of Singapore throughput in 3M’2022 fell by 3.7% YoY

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 2.5%

    In January-March 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 145.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.7%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures show. Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 6.34 million tonnes (-21.2%), oil cargo – 47.2 million tonnes (-2.7%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 2.5% to 9 million TEUs.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

