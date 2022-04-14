2022 April 14 15:35

Port of Oakland’s Seaport Logistics Complex kicks off with major tenant

A major logistics company will soon occupy the enormous new warehouse at the Port of Oakland’s designated Seaport Logistics Complex, according to the company's release. Industrial real estate giant CenterPoint Properties completed the massive, 460,000+ square-foot warehouse at 1300 Maritime Street last year. CenterPoint signed PCC Logistics as the new tenant in January of this year.



PCC Logistics is headquartered in the city of San Leandro, California, the next city south of Oakland. PCC serves customers who ship their goods to and from the West Coast domestically and internationally. CenterPoint Landing is the name of the new warehouse, according to the company's release.

Activating CenterPoint Landing means the first phase of the redevelopment of the former Oakland Army Base is done. The 27-acre location is an exceptional site for shippers because the facility is located within the Port of Oakland footprint providing ready access to Oakland’s marine terminals, rail facilities, and highways.



Transloading, the process of transferring cargo between international and domestic modes of transportation, is common near West Coast ports; however, Oakland will now become one of the few ports in the U.S. where transloading can occur within the Port area.

The Seaport Logistics Complex will eventually cover 180 acres of Port land.



