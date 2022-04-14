2022 April 14 13:42

MEYER and FASSMER take over world shipbuilding brand

The MEYER Group and the FASSMER company decide to jointly acquire the renowned shipbuilding engineering company NEPTUN SHIP DESIGN in Rostock with around 100 employees, according to the company's release.

The company with more than 30 years of experience and customers all over the world shall continue to operate independently and in its current structure. Additional jobs are to be created to strengthen the engineering office. This will enable NEPTUN SHIP DESIGN to continue to serve customers worldwide with its recognized high level of expertise, while at the same time implementing projects for the two German shipyard groups. MEYER and FASSMER are thus strengthening their focus on the development and construction of highly complex special ships, on which the future market for new ships will concentrate.

In this way, two successful German specialized shipyards, managed as family-owned companies in the seventh and fifth generations, are committed to preserving qualified shipbuilding jobs in Germany. Approval of the takeover by the Cartel Office is still pending.



"The MEYER Group and FASSMER are thus further expanding their cooperation. Both shipyards will develop and build the new German research vessel METEOR IV by 2026. "NEPTUN SHIP DESIGN will also play a significant role in this project, giving it a new long-term perspective. In addition, we plan to hire new engineers. This cooperation will support us in achieving our ambitious sustainability goals. All three companies have been committed to this for many years. Now we are jointly giving these activities further tailwind and can offer our solutions for sustainable shipping also outside our shipyard groups," says Malte Poelmann, Chief Technology Officer of MEYER Group.