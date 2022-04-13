2022 April 13 16:57

ESL Shipping joins Botnia Link H2

ESL Shipping joins Botnia Link H2 as the first customer-side stakeholder, according to the company's release. The partnership will strengthen ESL Shipping in its strategic roadmap towards fossil-free shipping as well as Botnia Link H2, now covering the whole hydrogen value chain. Once up and running the partners estimate the hub could reduce CO2 emissions in Sweden by up to 235,000 tons annually.

Botnia Link H2 is a joint project between energy company Uniper, ABB AB, the Port of Luleå and Luleå Energi.

The goal of the Botnia Link H2 project is to produce and market fossil-free hydrogen to customers in the transport sector and industry as an alternative for fuel, electricity and heat generation, thereby accelerating the transition to a sustainable society in Luleå and Sweden.



The entire stakeholder value chain is now covered with ESL Shipping on board. The company carries over 5.5 million tons of dry bulk cargo in and out of Luleå every year, providing a key transport link to Europe for industries in the Norrland region. ESL Shipping has already invested over EUR 200 million towards its ultimate goal to offer 100% fossil-free shipping solutions.



Public co-funding is crucial to realizing the project. The partners have applied to the Swedish Energy Agency to become a candidate in the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), the EU instrument launched in 2021 to kick-start the hydrogen economy.

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region.