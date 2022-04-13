  • Home
  • 2022 April 13 15:56

    LR and DSIC make important step towards zero-carbon bulk carrier

    LR, a leading global provider of classification, compliance and advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the largest shipbuilding company in China, for the first Chinese Newcastlemax bulk carrier concept to be powered by ammonia, a promising zero-carbon-emitting fuel, according to the company's release.

    As the classification society selected for the project, LR’s role was to review the suitability and risks of the design, applying its expertise in designs for ships powered by alternative fuels. Ammonia (NH3) is considered one of the most promising alternative fuels, supporting the marine energy transition away from carbon-based power sources.


