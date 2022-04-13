2022 April 13 13:27

Federation Council approves amendments into water transport and logistics regulations

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has approved amendments into certain legislative acts. According to the statement of the Upper House of Parliament, they are to ensure stable operation of the transport complex and support of business entities amid the pressure of sanctions.



According to Lenar Safin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for Economic Policy, a mechanism is being developed for participation of foreign investors in Russian organizations carrying strategic goods by seaborne and river transport.



“Besides, amendments are being introduced into the mechanism of leasing sea-going and river ships, railway rolling stock and containers to prevent their arrest beyond the Russian Federation. That will create conditions to reduce deficit of containers in the segment of coastal transportation,” said Lenar Safin.



“The Federal Law will let facilitate commissioning of RF border checkpoints, launching of new transport and logistics corridors within short period of time, streamlining of oversight procedures in checkpoints to ensure smooth operation of transport involved in transportation of food and essential commodities,” said the official.