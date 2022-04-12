2022 April 12 09:55

TotalEnergies and KGHM join forces to develop offshore wind power

TotalEnergies and KGHM signed a partnership to participate on a 50/50 basis in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects, according to the company's release.

The government has launched a new auction scheme covering 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW, in order to leverage the Baltic Sea’s strong potential for wind power generation due to favorable weather conditions.

The partnership will build on the strengths of both companies. TotalEnergies will leverage its proven expertise in offshore operations, its experience in managing large-scale projects and its ties with the worldwide supply chains. KGHM, as a major Polish state-owned group, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market.

If awarded one or more wind farms, the partners will mobilize the best resources to develop these projects to the highest standards and delivery times, with a high level of local content, thereby boosting the local industry, creating jobs in Poland and contributing to the supply of green electricity at a competitive price.



TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 10 GW, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, ScotWind), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), France (Eolmed project) and the United States (New York Bight project). The Company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK and France, and will also participate in tenders in Norway and Poland.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

KGHM is involved in the mining and processing of valuable natural resources. At its heart is the largest deposit of copper ore in Europe, located in south-western Poland. Currently the company has a geographically diversified mine project profile. It has operations on three continents – in Europe, North America and South America. The copper ore resources controlled by KGHM guarantee the company a leading position in the mining industry.