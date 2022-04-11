2022 April 11 18:27

LOGINK signs up to IPCSA’s Network of Trusted Networks

The International Port Community Systems Association’s advanced cross-border data exchange solution for supply chains, the Network of Trusted Networks (NoTN), has welcomed LOGINK as an active participant on the platform, according to IPCSA's release.

The decision by LOGINK, the national public information platform for transport and logistics of China, to sign up to the NoTN is an important ‘vote of confidence’ in the platform and supports the supply chain in being able to create transparency in the supply chain through the safe and secure exchange of data between platforms. LOGINK has been a member of IPCSA since 2019, and the two organisations have had a close working relationship dating back to 2017.



The NoTN, a secure port-to-port and cross-border data exchange solution for supply chains, was developed by IPCSA in response to the requirements of consumers and logistics companies for end-to-end information on their shipments. Via the NoTN platform, Port Community System operators, representing the interests of their customers, can exchange data relating to vessel/voyage information, and track and trace cargo globally, providing predictability, visibility and certainty within the supply chain.

LOGINK is a platform promoting the sharing and exchange of information on global logistics among supply chain participants. LOGINK is working with its global partners to co-establish a trusted network, dedicated to resolving the transparency and visibility challenges of the global supply chain. While participating in ISO standards drafting and the NEAL-NET framework, LOGINK has achieved real-time efficient information sharing regarding the key status of logistics flows among major ports in the Asia-Pacific regions.



