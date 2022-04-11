2022 April 11 14:52

Bashkiria authorities plan privatization of Ufa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant

Image source: Telegram channel of Bashkirian PM

Ufa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant (Ufa SSRP) is to be privatized and an investor is to be attracted, Andrey Nazarov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bashkortostan, said when visiting the shipyard on 9 April 2022. The plant has been in a pre-bankruptcy state over the recent years, Andrey Nazarov said on his Telegram channel.

“The shipyard is an important enterprise for the republic. It is engaged in repairs and in transportation/production of inert materials. The plant has been in a pre-bankruptcy state over the recent years. We have considered numerous variants to revive it and to operate it at full capacity”, he said.

According to Andrey Nazarov, “the analysis has shown that despite our financial support, current financial and operational activities of the company had not improved. Investments are required as well as additional competence in energy, development, new activities and markets. Therefore, the plant will undergo privatization with an investor attracted for that purpose. There is one. I have had a contract with it today,” said Andrey Nazarov adding that a road map is to be developed within two weeks and a half to specify all the priorities for both the investor and the ad hoc authorities. Andrey Nazarov believes that the shipyard will be raised to a new level for over a year or two through joint efforts.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the new anti-crisis package will include state support measures for river shipping industry as well.