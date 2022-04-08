-
2022 April 8 19:06
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- State Duma approves law on foreign currency tariffs for handling LBG in ports.
- Rosmorport commences repair dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel.
- ExxonMobil freezes Far East LNG project.
- Leningrad Region Governor considers it necessary to get another anchorage in Ust-Luga for ships expecting loading in Russia.
- Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky declared void.
Shipping and Logistics
- State Duma approved in the first reading the bill on transport industry support amid sanctions.
- Nuclear-powered containership “Sevmorput” unloaded construction materials for Vostok Oil.
- Net profit of FESCO Transportation Group in 2021 rose 4.5 times to RUB 37.8 billion. The company also adds shipments under its railway service between Vladivostok and Rostov-on-Don and expands its container service to China.
- Russian Railways’ container turnover rose by 10%.
- Yenisey River Shipping Company plans preparing 413 ships for the coming navigation season.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin declares support of shipbuilding. A shipyard is to be built on Sakhalin in 2022.
- Setting a zero VAT for repair of commercial ships to be discussed at the conference “Ship Repair, Modernization and Components”. RF Ministry of Finance will estimate the proposals of ad hoc ministries on zero-rated VAT for ship repair in Russia by the end of April.
- Ship repair facilities of Atomflot meet the demand for large details.
- Ship repair companies of Murmansk can count on financing support of Industrial Development Fund.
- Draft order on handing over ownership of 100-pct stock of Feodosia Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” to United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has been published.
- Rosrybolovstvo says that creation of modern ship repair facilities is needed for modernization of fishing fleet.
- Russian Chamber of Shipping welcomes Nordic Engineering as its new member.
- Samara based Nefteflot to upgrade its facilities within 1.5-2 years to double metal processing.
Bunkering Market
- Alternative fuels are still among priorities for Russian fleet, experts say. The 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” will be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022.
Sanctions
- Great Britain expands sanctions against Russia. Coal imports from Russia to be stopped by the end of 2022.
- The U.S. Department of the Treasury expanded the sanctions with subsidiaries of United Shipbuilding Corporation and eight BoD members including Georgiy Poltavchenko, Andrey Lavrishchev and Oleg Ryazantsev added to the updated list.
- EU adopts fifth package of sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions include an entry ban on Russian-flagged vessels to EU ports an import ban on Russian coal and other measures.
- Classification and certification society DNV withdraws certificates from Russian companies from 18 April 2022.
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, hydraulic engineering, ship repair, sanctions, shipping, ports, bunkering, logistics