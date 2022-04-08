2022 April 8 16:50

EU adopts fifth package of sanctions against Russia

The new sanctions include an entry ban on Russian-flagged vessels to EU ports an import ban on Russian coal and other measures

The European Union on Friday has adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia connected with the situation in Ukraine. According to the statement of the European Commission, the new sanctions include an entry ban on Russian-flagged vessels to EU ports (exemptions apply for medical, food, energy, and humanitarian purposes, amongst others); an import ban on all forms of Russian coal (affects one fourth of all Russian coal exports, according to EC); a full ban on Russian and Belarusian freight road operators working in the Europe (exemptions will cover essentials, such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid as well as energy).

The new package of measures also foresee sanctions in the financial sector and in supply of equipment, semiconductors, and chemicals.