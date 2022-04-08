2022 April 8 15:35

MPA unveils development concept plan for ‘The WAVES’ and commissions new enhanced patrol craft

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has unveiled the development concept for ‘The WAVES’ today at the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2022. ‘The WAVES’ or Waterfront for All, innoVation, Enterprise, and Sustainability, is an integrated waterfront development that will be the focal point for maritime innovation, sustainability, and talent development efforts in Singapore.



Leveraging ‘The WAVES’, MPA also aims to showcase the vibrancy of the maritime industry to the public and foster their affinity for the sea.

In conjunction with the unveiling of ‘The WAVES’, the world’s first autonomous and zero-emission hydrogen ship, Energy Observer, was berthed at the Marina South Pier to demonstrate the potential of sustainable energy for maritime. Energy Observer’s visit comes after the signing of the Terms of Reference for the Steering Committee for Co-operation Between Singapore and France in the Maritime Field, as part of implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Direction des Affaires Maritimes of the Minister for the Ecological Transition of France and MPA that was established in April 2021. Energy Observer is currently docked in Singapore, the 70th port of call on its voyage around the globe.

Prior to the unveiling of ‘The WAVES’, MPA’s Chief Executive, Ms Quah Ley Hoon commissioned MPA’s new hybrid diesel-electric enhanced patrol craft, MPA Guardian, during a commemoration ceremony at Marina South Pier.

Developed in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Agency and Penguin Shipyard International, the hybrid diesel-electric aluminium catamaran measures 34 metres and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of assets which allows specialised operations and caters to the rigorous demands at sea. MPA Guardian will have shallow water rescue capabilities, a launching platform for drone deployment, and chemical gas detectors and equipment to contain and respond to marine oil spills. It will also be used as a test bed platform for new technologies and equipment.

MPA Guardian will supplement the existing fleet of six next-generation patrol craft and has the capability to be deployed for command-and-control during operations such as search and rescue, salvage, ferry incidents, spill response and exercises. The enhanced patrol craft will be deployed for patrolling duties within the port and has the necessary sea-keeping capabilities for responding to marine incidents outside the port.