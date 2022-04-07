2022 April 7 14:57

Kazakhstan and PSA International to cooperate in creation of container hub in Aktau

Image source: Kazakhstan MIID increase of container flow via the Kazakh port to 100,000 TEU

Berik Kamaliev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, and Lee Peng Gee, Vice President at PSA International Pte Ltd, met in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) to discuss cooperation in transport and logistics including the creation of container hub at the port of Aktau, as well as digitalization of customs and trade procedures, says press center of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan MIID).

PSA expressed its interest in further development of cargo transportation by the Transcaspian Transport Route. The parties agreed to approve a related roadmap.

As it was reported earlier, the work on creation of a container hub within the special economic zone of Aktau Sea Port has been under negotiations to increase container flow via the Kazakh port to 100,000 TEU.

In Quarter I of 2022, container traffic via the ports of Aktau and Kuryk rose by 4%, year-on-year.