2022 April 7 13:24

Tallink Grupp Silja Europa temporarily replaced on Tallinn-Helsinki route with Victoria I

Tallink Grupp will temporarily replace its vessel Silja Europa on the Tallinn-Helsinki route with the company’s other vessel Victoria I. The move comes as Silja Europa sustained hull damage on the evening of 5 April 2022 when mooring at the Port of Tallinn, according to the company's release.

After immediate assessments of the damage, it was clear that the vessel hull, which came into contact with the pier, will need repairs before the vessel can sail again. According to initial estimates the repairs are likely to take seven days.

The company has, therefore, decided to temporarily add its vessel Victoria I, currently in lay-up at Paljassaare port, to provide much-needed capacity on the popular Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Victoria I will start temporarily operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on Thursday, 7 April and will operate in the temporary Silja Europa schedule between 7-10 April 2022 as follows:

Thursday and Friday, 7 -8 April

9.30AM Departure from Tallinn to Helsinki

6.30PM Departure from Helsinki to Tallinn

Saturday and Sunday, 9-10 April

12.30PM Departure from Tallinn to Helsinki

6.30PM Departure from Helsinki to Tallinn

From 11 April onwards Victoria I will operate in the normal Silja Europa daily schedule:

Tallinn-Helsinki – departure at 12.30PM

Helsinki-Tallinn – departure at 6.30PM



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.