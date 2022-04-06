2022 April 6 17:51

Alternative fuels are still among priorities for Russian fleet, experts say

The 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” will be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022

New political and economic reality does not reverse the trend of cutting CO2 emissions in shipping. Experts interviewed by IAA PortNews believe that the development of alternative energy technologies in shipping will give a positive impulse to the domestic science and will facilitate establishment of related production facilities, which is crucial amid the current policy of sanctions.

Russia continues expanding its fleet with ships powered by alternative fuels. Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky was held in March 2022 with its sister ship General Chernyakhovsky to be put into operation in the third quarter of 2022, according to the plan FSUE Rosmorport.

In February 2022, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex started steel cutting for yet another ship in the series of ARC7 LNG carriers ordered for the Arctic LNG 2 project. It is the seventh vessel in a series of 15 LNG carriers. Its owner is SMART LNG, a joint venture between Sovcomflot and NOVATEK. All 15 vessels will operate under the Russian flag.

The tanker will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system designed by French engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) which specializes in developing and licensing the construction of cryogenic membrane systems for LNG transportation and storage. Zvezda obtained an international license and became the only Russian shipyard that can build LNG carriers with the Mark 3 membrane storage system.

In its March press release, GTT said that the crisis highlighted the strategic importance of maritime transport of LNG. 12% of the Group’s order book correspond to units under construction in Russia, hence the value of the Russian market for the company.

The global market of LNG-powered ships sees new players. The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has ordered construction of an Aframax tanker of 113,000 tons in capacity to the Iranian Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) in Bandar Abbas.

LNG is not the only realistic alternative to oil products in global shipping. The projects on using hydrogen, methanol and other alternative marine fuels are in full swing. The Paris Climate Agreement foresees drastic reduction of coal, oil and natural gas use. The decision was made long before introduction of sanctions against Russia that curb the exports of energy resources. Global decarbonisation will continue which offers opportunities for Russia to develop gas-to-chemicals including production of methanol which is getting increasingly promising fuel, particularly for shipping. (Read more in the article of IAA PortNews).

PortNews Media Group welcomes to discuss the issues related to construction and operation of ships powered by alternative fuels at its annual conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022.

