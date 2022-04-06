2022 April 6 13:18

Kongsberg Digital launches Vessel Insight Access

Kongsberg Digital has launched Vessel Insight Access, a scalable and efficient solution that transforms manual reporting to digital data from sea to cloud, according to the company's release.



With Vessel Insight Access, Kongsberg Digital is making it easier for ships and shipowners to embrace digitalization and enjoy the benefits of Vessel Insight without the need for additional hardware onboard. Vessel Insight Access is quick to install, immediately ready for use and provides an intuitive user interface. The solution is a cost-effective and easy way to start the digitalization of whole fleets to add value and efficiency to operations.



Vessel Insight Access is especially suited for noon reporting through the COACH Onboard, replacing pen and spreadsheets with digital entry. Data from daily noon reports are digitalized in the cloud for further utilization in applications, analysis, and other value adding measures. As the Maritime sector is facing numerous emissions reporting requirements, Vessel Insight Access allows MRV/DCS-reporting, as well as CII-rating.



Integrations are available to shipping systems such as IMOS, Q88 and Dataloy, allowing the crew to report in only one place. All reported data is automatically mapped to Vessel Insight’s Asset Structure.