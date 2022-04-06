2022 April 6 08:59

MABUX: Global bunker prices to edge downwards on Apr 06

Bunker fuel prices to decrease slightly

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated firm upward trend on April 05:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 725.16 (+16.24)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 947.94 (+15.95)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 180.52 (+22.63)



The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on April 05 showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained overpriced in all four major ports: Rotterdam - plus $78 (plus $77 the day before), Singapore - plus $67 (plus $72), Fujairah - plus $67 (plus $64) and Houston - plus $48 (plus $70). The most significant was the reduction of overcharge ratio in Houston by $22. In all other ports, the changes were minor.



In the VLSFO segment, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered an overcharge on April 5 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $113 (versus plus $119 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $55 (plus $59), Fujairah - plus $60 (plus $91) and Houston plus $91 (plus $116). The overcharge margins of this type of fuel in all ports are at a fairly high level.



MGO LS, according to MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was undervalued on April 05 only in the port of Singapore - minus $49 versus minus $32 the day before. In other ports, fuel overcharge ratio was registered as: Rotterdam - plus $48 (minus $15), Fujairah - plus $47 (plus $107) and Houston - plus $84 (plus $83). The MGO LS segment is the most volatile, there is no single trend in the MABUX MBP/DBP Index.



We expect today bunker fuel prices to decrease slightly: 380 HSFO - minus 5-9 USD / MT, VLSFO - minus 7-11 USD / MT, MGO LS - plus 15-35 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com