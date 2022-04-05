2022 April 5 16:32

Rosmorport commences repair dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel

Vessels of the FSUE “Rosmorport” dredging fleet have begun work to maintain the navigation depths of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (VCSSC).

Works on the limiting sections of the canal are carried out by four vessels of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan branch. Refuller dredgers Petr Sablin and Artemy Volynsky began work on the section 130-155 km of VCSSC in order to restore the target depth to 6.8 meters, and self-propelled bilge dredgers Urengoy and Kronshlot are used in the section 155-168 km of VCSSC, where it is planned to reach target depths of up to 6.3 meters. In the third quarter, they will be joined by two more dredges of the Astrakhan branch - Ivan Cheremisinov and North-West 503.

In 2022 navigation, using its own dredging fleet, the branch plans to extract 3.9 million cubic meters of bottom soil.

All dredging works at VCSSC are carried out in strict accordance with the project for repair dredging works in the canal water area for the period up to 2027, which received a positive conclusion from the state environmental review.

According to preliminary plans, the volume of repair dredging of FSUE "Rosmorport" in 2022 will be about 11.1 million cubic meters. At the moment, the company is also working to maintain navigation depths on the Kaliningrad Sea Shipping Canal, in the waters of the seaports of Ust-Luga, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Temryuk.