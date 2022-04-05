2022 April 5 11:40

Vard secures contract for one stern trawler for Deutsche Fischfang-Union

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has secured a new contract for the design and construction of one stern trawler for Deutsche Fischfang-Union GmbH & Co. KG in Germany. The contract value is in excess of NOK 500 million, according to the company's release.



The stern trawler has been developed by VARD in close cooperation with Deutche Fischfang-Union (DFFU). The new vessel will be the first trawler of VARD’s own design sold to Germany.



The VARD 8 03 trawler design is developed to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency, and environmentally friendly operations. With a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel has the most efficient technology to bring the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint.



The new vessel will have a length of 84 meters and a beam of 16.7 meters. Accommodation is arranged for 34 people on board.



The new trawler will be equipped with the latest technology, equipment, and solutions for onboard production. To secure high quality of the fish, all the catch will be processed onboard, packed, and stored in freezers or refrigerators and the biomass is stored in specialized ensilage tanks, before unloading at the harbor.



The trawler will be equipped with VARD’s innovative catch handling solutions, with a live fish tank to keep the fish healthy until processing, an advanced fish processing factory, high cargo capacity for refrigerated and frozen fish, as well as ensilage tanks to ensure full utilization of the biomass from each catch.



The vessel will be arranged for triple trawling. The cargo capacity for frozen products will be approximately 2 200 m3 divided over two decks, in addition to ensilage capacity of approximately 540 m3. Total fuel oil capacity is approximately 860 m3.



Vard Electro will deliver a complete SeaQ package, encompassing advanced - still highly intuitive bridge, power, and automation solutions. The SeaQ Integrated Bridge is a flexible and modern bridge solution that integrates the maritime systems easily and perceptively, focusing on optimization of the operator’s workstation allowing storing of own preferred setup, reducing workload, and simplifying operation and safety.



The SeaQ package will include SeaQ Micro Grid, SeaQ Energy Storage System, SeaQ Power Management System, SeaQ Integrated Automation System, and SeaQ Green Pilot. With these combined, the vessel operator is given a full performance overview and can easily manage their operations with the aim of power optimization for reduced emissions.



The trawler will be equipped with SEAONICS premium cranes and winches specially designed for safe and efficient deck handling in harsh conditions. The trawl winches have high dynamic performance enabling optimum conditions for the trawl in all conditions. During shooting or paying out wire all winches regenerate power back to the SeaQ Energy Storage System, hence will reduce the power consumption in operation.



Deutsche Fischfang-Union (DFFU), based in Cuxhaven, Germany, is one of the oldest remaining long distance fishing shipping companies in Germany. Its roots go back to the time before the turn of the century around 1900, which means that the company can look back on more than 100 years of eventful company history.



VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,200 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

The majority shareholder of VARD is Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. Headquartered in Trieste, Italy. FINCANTIERI is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.