2022 April 5 09:01

MABUX: Bunker prices may turn into upward direction on Apr 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on April 04:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 708.92 (-1.06)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 931.99 (-0.52)

MGO - USD/MT – 1157.89 (+14.39)



As of Apr.04, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $77 (plus $45 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $72 (plus $39 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $64 (plus $37 the day before), in Houston by plus $70 (plus $69 the day before). The most significant changes were registered Rotterdam and Singapore- the overcharge level increased by 32 and 33 points respectively, on Apr.04.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on April 04 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $119 (plus $96 the day before), in Singapore by plus $59 (plus $40 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $91 (plus $75 the day before), in Houston - plus $116 (plus $126 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by 23 points on April 04.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in two out of four selected ports on Apr.04: in Rotterdam – by minus $15 (minus $10 the day before), in Singapore by minus $32 (minus $24 the day before). This fuel grade remained overvalued in Fujairah – by plus $107 (plus $92 the day before), in Houston - by plus $83 (plus $177 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston -the overcharge level declined by 94 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 15-20 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 20-30 USD/MT, the price for MGO may add 30-40 USD/MT.



