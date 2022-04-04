2022 April 4 12:39

Vessels for Empire Wind project to be built to ABS Class

A Wind Installation Vessel capable of handling the latest generation of 15MW turbines for Equinor and bp’s Empire Wind project is to be built to ABS Class by Sembcorp Marine for Maersk Supply Services (Maersk), according to the company's release.

Two new feeder barges and two diesel-electric hybrid tugboat units will also be built to ABS Class by Kirby Offshore Wind (KOW), to supply the Wind Installation Vessel with towers and turbines for installation off the coast of New York.

Wind Installation Vessel construction is scheduled to be complete in 2025, with work on the Empire Wind project, and associated feeder barge services, expected to commence in late 2025 or early 2026.