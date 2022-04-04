2022 April 4 14:13

Port of Long Beach launches Clean Truck Fund rate

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles officials gathered Friday to launch the Clean Truck Fund rate, which will supercharge deployment of zero-emissions trucks and infrastructure at the nation’s largest port complex.

As of April 1, cargo owners will pay up to $20 per loaded container hauled by drayage trucks in and out of the container terminals. Exemptions from the rate are provided for loaded containers hauled by zero emissions trucks, and under limited circumstances, by low-nitrogen oxide trucks.

The two ports, trailblazers in sustainable goods movement, have set an industry-leading goal to achieve zero-emissions drayage trucking by 2035. The Clean Truck Fund rate was created to help support the changeover to cleaner trucks and is expected to generate $90 million in the first year, or $45 million per port.

PortCheck, a private company, was selected by both ports to collect the rate. Cargo owners or their agents must be registered in the PortCheck system to arrange to pay the rate prior to pick up or drop-off. Users of the web portal can claim containers and provide for advanced payment of the rate. A PortCheck helpline is listed on the PortCheck webpage for any technical support of the CTF rate collection system.

Phasing out older, more polluting trucks has been key to clean air gains the San Pedro Bay ports have made since the original Clean Truck programs were launched in 2008. Diesel emissions from trucks have been cut by as much as 97% compared to 2005 levels.

Trucks remain the ports’ largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and the second-highest source of nitrogen oxides, a contributor to regional smog formation. Each port’s tariff requires payment of the CTF rate by cargo owners or their authorized agents, and includes a provision prohibiting payment by drayage truck drivers or operators.



