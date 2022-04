2022 April 3 12:31

Finnlines announces Bunker Surcharge

Bunker surcharges were introduced on Benelux, Spanin, UK - Finland container services

The bunker surcharge will be adjusted with effect from 7 April, 2022. The surcharges until further notice:



Benelux, UK – Finland v.v. shipments



EUR 498 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 249 / 20' unit

Spain – Finland v.v. shipments



EUR 597 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 298 / 20' unit