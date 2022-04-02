2022 April 2 11:02

TenneT reaches two milestones in connecting 'Hollandse Kust' wind farm to the grid

Alpha - TenneT's high-voltage connection for offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (I and II) - is ready for use.

TenneT has completed the installation and grid connection at sea. Wind farm developer Vattenfall can now connect the wind turbines to the high-voltage grid. The Hollandse Kust Beta topside was installed on Monday, 28 March.



Hollandse Kust Alpha is the first offshore wind farm to be connected at the Maasvlakte. It has a capacity of 700 MW. Another 700 MW from wind farms Hollandse Kust III and IV will be added when Hollandse Kust (South) Beta is connected later this year.