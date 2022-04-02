-
2022 April 2 11:02
TenneT reaches two milestones in connecting 'Hollandse Kust' wind farm to the grid
Alpha - TenneT's high-voltage connection for offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (I and II) - is ready for use.
TenneT has completed the installation and grid connection at sea. Wind farm developer Vattenfall can now connect the wind turbines to the high-voltage grid. The Hollandse Kust Beta topside was installed on Monday, 28 March.
Hollandse Kust Alpha is the first offshore wind farm to be connected at the Maasvlakte. It has a capacity of 700 MW. Another 700 MW from wind farms Hollandse Kust III and IV will be added when Hollandse Kust (South) Beta is connected later this year.
Другие новости по темам: high-voltage connection, Alpha - TenneT