2022 April 2 09:53

Wärtsilä to focus on decarbonisation and collaboration at Nor-Shipping 2022

The technology group Wärtsilä will be present at this year’s edition of Nor-Shipping, which will take place from 4-7 April 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Wärtsilä’s President and CEO Håkan Agnevall will open the event at the Nor-Shipping Ocean Leadership Conference, where he will address this year’s theme of ‘Action’, discussing the decisive steps needed to decarbonise maritime.



Mr Agnevall will tell delegates from across the world of shipping that the time to act is now. Wärtsilä has set ambitious targets to make its operations carbon neutral and prepare its product portfolio for zero carbon fuels by 2030. Taking the stage with partners in the ZEEDS (Zero Emission Energy Distribution at Sea) initiative, he will explain that achieving these ambitions - and the wider long-term decarbonisation needed in the maritime sector - will require deep collaboration across the ecosystem.



“We are ready to accompany our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality,” says Mr Agnevall. “From fuel flexible engines to energy-saving technologies to digital systems and outcome-based agreements, we already have the solutions to help ship owners and operators reach their decarbonisation goals.”



Wärtsilä’s presence at Nor-Shipping will underline its unique position as a technology expert, lifecycle partner and industry innovator. The company’s wide capabilities will be highlighted by a highly visible joint presence for Wärtsilä’s three marine businesses – Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems and Wärtsilä Voyage.



“We are developing engine technology that will power the industry for years to come. We successfully ran an engine on 70% ammonia last year and earlier this year we launched our first newbuild methanol engine. We are building our engines to be fuel flexible and easily adaptable allowing them to meet whatever challenges our customers may face in the future,” says Cato Esperø, Head of Sales Norway, Wärtsilä Marine Power.



“Our sophisticated digital solutions combine bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems and smart port solutions, enabling ship-to-shore visibility. Using data and AI-driven software, we deliver real-time insights into operations, performance, and energy use to enhance safety, efficiency, reliability, and help ship owners and operators stay compliant with emission standards,” says Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä.



“It is increasingly understood that exhaust gas treatment systems, beyond just backing sulphur, can provide the shipping industry with an innovation springboard to tackle pollutants into the future, including NOx, PM and greenhouse gases,” says Sigurd Jensen, Director Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine Systems. “If we can create an ecosystem of modular technologies around the stack to tackle pollutants, we will be playing our part. A mix of carbon capture and storage, clean and environmental technologies and new low carbon fuels will be needed to tackle the challenges of the future.”



“With our unique competence and technology we are bridging the transition to future fuels and emission reduction in the gas value chain. We are also delivering biogas solutions suited for decarbonisation within the transport and energy market both on land and for marine.” says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales & Marketing Director Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Systems



Throughout the week, Wärtsilä experts will be at the ‘Multi-Fuel Bar’ (Hall D, D03-44), ready to talk through our wide range of decarbonisation solutions.



Wärtsilä in brief:

