2022 April 1 19:26
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- CPC resumed oil lifting at one of its three single point moorings. Repairs on SPM-2 and SPM-3 will take tentatively at least 3-4 weeks.
- Moscow Region holds competition for the project on construction of passenger berths on Khimkinskoye reservoir.
- The Republic of Belarus is ready for a fullscale use of Russian ports to handle its cargo. Meanwhile, ports of the Primorsky Territory are ready to handle Belarus’ food cargo bound for China.
Shipping and logistics
- Over the recent couple of years, the supply chains have suffered a shock caused by the pandemic and the current geopolitical situation brings new challenges into the world’s trade, 90% of which is carried by sea.
- Ro-Ro vessel owned by Oboronlogistics to join Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line.
- The impact of sanctions on export flows of Russian energy resources is not dramatic. So far, they have caused some logistic problems amid the sabotage of Russian cargo in some neighboring countries
- TransContainer launches new multimodal service from China to Russian regions via Vostochny Port.
- New ferry of CNF11CPD design, Aleksandr Deyev will come to Sakhalin in October.
- The Russian Federation and Vietnam are working towards the recovery of a direct shipping between Vladivostok and the ports of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh.
- Vladimir Putin gave instructions to look into using Sovcomflot vessels in the interest of Russian consignors.
- A year-round Navy support base will be built on the western shore of the Kola Bay by summer 2025.
- Leonid Irlitsa is to take the position of Acting General Director of FSUE Atomflot.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation gave instructions to make certification of ships easier amid the current conditions.
- USC signed agreements with steel suppliers to curb the rise in prices.
- Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Corporation (Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region) will manufacture and supply floating berths to RF Navy.
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59.
- Taimyr will acquire a hovercraft.
- Zvezdochka shipyard assembled sub-blocks of LSP “A” offshore ice resistant platform.
Bunkering market
- Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supplies fuel for the first bunkering of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus).
- Prosecutor’s office confirms release of bunkering companies from state expert approval of their oil spill response plans.
Incidents
- Russian-flagged dry cargo carrier Omsky 205 with 12 seafarers onboard got damaged in the Black Sea.
- M/V Victor ran aground in the Primorsky territory.
