2022 April 1 17:06

MSC Group reaches agreement with Bolloré Group for the acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics

MSC Group confirms that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Bolloré SE relating to the acquisition of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics (including all of Bolloré Group’s shipping, logistics and terminals operations in Africa, as well as its terminal operations in India, Haiti and in Timor-Leste) for a purchase price based on an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros, according to the company's release.

The signing of this agreement follows a thorough and positive consultation process with representatives of employees of the Bolloré Group.

Completion remains subject to the receipt of approvals, including from the relevant competition authorities.