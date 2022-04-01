2022 April 1 16:50

The Sanlorenzo Shipyard (Italy) reassures on the exposure towards Russia

The Sanlorenzo Shipyard (Italy) reassures on the exposure towards Russian customers not affected by international sanctions, reported the press office of the company.

“In view of the geopolitical uncertainties, Sanlorenzo S.p.A. announces that the backlog amount as of 31 January 2022, equal to €1,002.6 million, related to customers of Russian nationality does not reach 10% of the total, spread over three financial years”, is specified by the shipyard.

The Shipyard Sanlorenzo also specifies that these are subjects not affected by international sanctions, whose payments are regular, and as of today no order has been cancelled.

The Group, in line with the best practices of the companies listed on the international markets, constantly monitors the situation and the updates on international sanctions, in accordance with the strict Know Your Customer procedures and the Sanctions Compliance Program adopted by all Group companies.

