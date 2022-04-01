2022 April 1 13:41

TotalEnergies and Sempra expand North American strategic alliance for the development of LNG exports and renewables

TotalEnergies and Sempra are expanding their North American strategic alliance with the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU): one for the Vista Pacífico LNG export project in Mexico and the other for the co-development of several onshore and offshore renewables projects, according to TotalEnergies's release.

The Vista Pacífico LNG project is planned to be a mid-scale facility on Mexico’s west coast, well-situated for exporting to high-demand markets such as Asia and South America. Sempra signed a non-binding agreement with Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Mexico’s state-owned electric company, for the potential joint development of this project. The MoU signed with Sempra provides for TotalEnergies to offtake one-third of its future LNG production, and to become a shareholder in the project with a minimum stake of 16.6%.

The second MoU provides for the co-development of several renewable energy projects in North America, including:

Sempra’s potential acquisition of 30% of TotalEnergies’ equity interest in an offshore wind project off the coast of California that is preparing for an upcoming auction.

TotalEnergies’ potential acquisition of 30% of Sempra’s equity interest in certain onshore renewable projects under development along the Mexico-U.S. border.

TotalEnergies and Sempra are already partners in Cameron LNG, a 12 Mt/y LNG export facility operating in Hackberry, Louisiana, ECA LNG, an approximately 3 Mt/y liquefaction facility under construction in Baja California, Mexico.



TotalEnergies is the world's second largest publicly traded LNG player, with a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%. Thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in Angola, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia and Qatar, the company markets LNG on all world markets. TotalEnergies also benefits from strong and diversified positions throughout the LNG value chain, including gas production, LNG transportation, LNG trading, and recent developments in the LNG industry for maritime transport. In 2021, TotalEnergies became the leading exporter of U.S. LNG. TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.



Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine.