2022 March 23 14:57

ABS Whitepaper explores Digital Technologies’ FPSO safety potential

The potential of the latest digital technologies to advance safety performance of the global floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) fleet is explored in the latest offshore industry guidance from ABS, the company says in its press release.

The ABS Whitepaper Enhancing Safety on FPSOs: Leveraging Digital Technologies considers how technologies such as remote inspection and digital twins are giving the industry an opportunity to rethink the methods to conduct asset inspections and collect and evaluate condition data.

The whitepaper explores the latest Artificial Intelligence tools used to aid in corrosion detection and measurement and the potential of an accurate digital condition model, or “digital twin” to support modern risk-based inspection techniques.

“The FPSO fleet is in the midst of a generational shift in the technology available to support offshore operations. For 50 years, maintenance management and condition evaluation have been a labor intensive, analog exercise. As a safety focused organization operating at the forefront of these technologies, ABS is able to share the insight we have learned with the industry to support the adoption of new tools and systems that improve both safety and performance,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.